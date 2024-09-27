Hezbollah denies Israeli 'claims' of weapons depots in civilian buildings

Hezbollah denied on Saturday Israeli claims it stored weapons in civilian buildings, after Israel launched fresh strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs saying it was targeting arms stored by the group.



"There is no truth to the false Zionist enemy claims about the presence of weapons or weapons depots in civilian buildings that it targeted with bombardment in the southern suburbs a short while ago," Hezbollah said in a message distributed by its media office. Lebanon's official National News Agency reported 11 fresh Israeli strikes so far.



AFP