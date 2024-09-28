Syrian Ministry of Health sends medical aid convoy to Lebanon via Jdeidet Yabous crossing

The Syrian Ministry of Health sent a medical aid convoy on Saturday, which the Lebanese Ministry of Health received via the Jdeidet Yabous crossing on the Syrian-Lebanese border.



A spokesperson from the Lebanese Ministry of Health stated that the convoy's cargo is estimated at 20 tons and includes 42 essential items, particularly for emergency response, such as surgical medications, anti-inflammatory drugs, anesthesia, cardiac and digestive medications, pediatric treatments, and various medical supplies, including emergency boxes and first aid kits.



For her part, Dr. Joyce Haddad, the director of preventive health at the Ministry of public health of Lebanon, confirmed the delivery of a large quantity of medical supplies and emergency equipment from Syria.