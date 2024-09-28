Education Minister suspends classes at universities for one week amid ongoing conflict

Lebanon News
2024-09-28 | 07:01
High views
Education Minister suspends classes at universities for one week amid ongoing conflict
2min
Education Minister suspends classes at universities for one week amid ongoing conflict

Lebanon's Education Minister, Abbas Halabi, announced the suspension of classes at the Lebanese University and private universities for one week, starting Monday, September 30, 2024, through Sunday, October 6, 2024. 

Administrative and logistical operations will continue, except in university centers where military events necessitate a complete shutdown, as determined by the institution's management. 

Medical, pharmaceutical, and health facilities will maintain operations based on their essential functions.

Halabi urged the Lebanese University and all private higher education institutions to conduct assessments to better understand the situation of displaced students enrolled in higher education. 

He emphasized the need for arrangements that reflect the current circumstances in Lebanon, particularly the realities of displacement, and to ensure that all students have access to educational resources. 

The minister called for diversifying educational pathways to ensure the smooth continuation of the 2024-2025 academic year within its regular schedule and under the best possible conditions.

He reminded that the suspension of classes applies to both public and private schools and technical institutes until the stated date.

