In the numbers, Health Minister Firas Abiad details impact of Israeli strikes on Lebanon

Caretaker Health Minister Firas Abiad presented a detailed report on casualties from Israeli attacks during a press conference at the Ministry of Public Health.



He addressed the services provided to the displaced following the increase in their numbers due to Israeli airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs.



The overall casualty figures since the start of the events on October 8, 2023, until today are as follows:



Total deaths: 1,640, including 104 children and 194 women.



Total injuries: 8,408.



He noted that there were still casualties under the rubble, as well as missing persons and body parts.



For the period between October 8, 2023, and September 15, 2024, the figures are as follows:



Total deaths: 610, including 38 women and 17 children.



Total injuries: 2,056.



The figures for the period between September 16, 2024, and September 27, 2024, are as follows:



Total deaths: 1,030, including 56 women and 87 children.



Total injuries: 6,352.



Regarding the toll of Friday's Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs:



Total deaths: 11.



Total injuries: 108.



Concerning the health sector, Abiad reported the following numbers:



Total deaths since the beginning of the security events: 41 health or emergency workers.



Total injuries: 111.



Regarding the hospital sector, Abiad confirmed that no hospital has been forced out of service so far. However, to alleviate the burden on hospitals in targeted areas and to facilitate access for the public, the Ministry of Public Health has implemented a patient evacuation process to transfer patients to other hospitals for ongoing treatment.