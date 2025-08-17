Syrian President says the next struggle is to unify the country through dialogue

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said unifying Syria after years of war "must not come through bloodshed and military force," rejecting any prospect of partition and accusing Israel of interfering in the country’s south.



Speaking in a televised dialogue session with local leaders from Idlib province late Saturday, al-Sharaa said the fall of the former regime marked only "the battle to liberate Syria," and that the next struggle is to unify the country through dialogue and reconciliation.



"There are no real risks of division in Syria; such a thing is impossible," al-Sharaa said. He criticized some factions for seeking the backing of regional powers, including Israel, which he accused of fueling tensions in the southern province of Sweida.



"Israel is directly intervening in Sweida, trying to weaken the state or manufacture pretexts for interference in the south," he said, referring to demands by some Druze groups for Israeli support.



The transitional president also pointed to ongoing talks with Kurdish authorities who control large parts of northeastern Syria.



"An agreement will be reached, and we are now discussing mechanisms for its implementation," al-Sharaa noted.