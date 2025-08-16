Israel’s military prepares to relocate residents to southern Gaza, spokesperson says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-08-2025 | 14:01
High views
Israel’s military prepares to relocate residents to southern Gaza, spokesperson says
Israel’s military prepares to relocate residents to southern Gaza, spokesperson says

The Israeli military will provide Gaza residents with tents and other equipment starting from Sunday ahead of relocating them from combat zones to "safe" ones in the south of the enclave, military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on Saturday.

This comes days after Israel said it intended to launch a new offensive to seize control of northern Gaza City, the enclave's largest urban centre, in a plan that raised international alarm over the fate of the demolished strip, home to about 2.2 million people.

The equipment will be transferred via the Israeli crossing of Kerem Shalom by the United Nations and other international relief organisations after being thoroughly inspected by defence ministry personnel, Adraee added in a post on X.

Israel's COGAT, the military agency that coordinates aid, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the preparations were part of the new plan.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Avichay Adraee

