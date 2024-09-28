Lebanese Government Declares Official Mourning for Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

2024-09-28 | 13:09
Lebanese Government Declares Official Mourning for Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah
Lebanese Government Declares Official Mourning for Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

The Lebanese government has officially declared a national mourning period following the assassination of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed during the ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

A government memorandum issued by caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati stated that the mourning period will last for three days, beginning on September 30, 2024, and ending on October 2, 2024.

During this time, all public administrations, official institutions, and municipalities will suspend regular operations. Regular broadcasting on television and radio stations will also be halted, with programs focusing on the solemn occasion.

The memorandum further stated that the entire nation will observe a complete shutdown on the day of his funeral.
 

