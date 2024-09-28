Israel had real-time intelligence Nasrallah would be at meeting: Military

Israel carried out its deadly strike against Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah after learning he would be meeting senior commanders in the movement's underground headquarters in southern Beirut, the Israeli military said on Saturday.



Israeli military spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said the operation, which the military called "New Order", occurred on Friday while Nasrallah and the Hezbollah senior chain of command were meeting to plan further attacks against Israel.



"We had real time intelligence, an opportunity, an operational opportunity that allowed us to carry out this attack," he told reporters.



Israel's Army Radio quoted the head of the air force squadron that conducted the attack as saying the pilots were only given details of the target a short time before taking off.



"The pilots did not know what the target was in the days the (strike) was being planned," the officer, identified only as Lieutenant Colonel M., was quoted as saying.



"We exposed the teams to the target only a few hours before carrying it out and they understood what they were going for."





