Israel had real-time intelligence Nasrallah would be at meeting: Military

Lebanon News
2024-09-28 | 16:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel had real-time intelligence Nasrallah would be at meeting: Military
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel had real-time intelligence Nasrallah would be at meeting: Military

Israel carried out its deadly strike against Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah after learning he would be meeting senior commanders in the movement's underground headquarters in southern Beirut, the Israeli military said on Saturday.

Israeli military spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said the operation, which the military called "New Order", occurred on Friday while Nasrallah and the Hezbollah senior chain of command were meeting to plan further attacks against Israel.

"We had real time intelligence, an opportunity, an operational opportunity that allowed us to carry out this attack," he told reporters.

Israel's Army Radio quoted the head of the air force squadron that conducted the attack as saying the pilots were only given details of the target a short time before taking off.

"The pilots did not know what the target was in the days the (strike) was being planned," the officer, identified only as Lieutenant Colonel M., was quoted as saying.

"We exposed the teams to the target only a few hours before carrying it out and they understood what they were going for."


Reuters

Lebanon News

Israel

Intelligence

Hassan Nasrallah

Hezbollah

Meeting

Military

LBCI Next
Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike
Hezbollah fires barrage of Fadi 3 rockets at Ramat David airbase and airport, northern Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-20

Israel's targeting aimed at Hezbollah military leaders meeting in underground floor: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:23

Israel's assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah: A turning point for the Middle East?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:30

Israeli army claims killing of senior Hezbollah intelligence official Hassan Khalil Yassin in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Who is Hassan Nasrallah: Hezbollah's secretary-general killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:51

Canada pledges CAD 10 million in humanitarian aid to address civilian needs in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:39

Israel Hayom: Israeli army announces targeting of Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:15

Renewed Israeli airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

33 killed, 195 wounded due to intense Israeli attacks on various Lebanese regions: Health Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:10

Russia denounces Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah

LBCI
Middle East News
08:38

Iran says Hezbollah leader's 'path to continue' despite his killing

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Israeli officials confirm killing of Quds Force commander Abbas Nilforoushan in Beirut attack

LBCI
Middle East News
08:15

Hamas mourns Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, condemns the killing as 'cowardly terrorist act'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:50

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Hezbollah confirms death of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
20:13

Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Israeli air force conducts two assassination operations in Beirut: Israeli Army Radio

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:30

Israeli army claims killing of senior Hezbollah intelligence official Hassan Khalil Yassin in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Arab diplomatic source tells LBCI: Initiative from Qatar and Egypt aims to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:41

Operations at Beirut Airport running as usual, affirms MEA chairman

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More