Hidden drugs and pills: Inside Lebanon's airport seizures

News Bulletin Reports
24-08-2025 | 13:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hidden drugs and pills: Inside Lebanon&#39;s airport seizures
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Hidden drugs and pills: Inside Lebanon's airport seizures

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

Swallowing drugs to conceal them may sound like a scene from a crime drama, but it can be deadly. 

Capsules packed with narcotics are often wrapped for easier ingestion and later recovery, but they carry serious risks. They can block the intestines or cause bacterial infections, and if they leak, the drugs inside can poison the carrier.

Despite these dangers, traffickers continue to rely on this method for money, without thinking of the consequences. 

Lebanon's Anti-Narcotics Bureau, working in conjunction with customs at Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport, recently intercepted a Brazilian passenger arriving on Qatar Airways from Brazil via Doha. 

The operation followed security information shared by authorities in Qatar as the two countries cooperated to disrupt the activity. While initial manual and electronic inspections revealed nothing, the bureau insisted on further questioning. It was then discovered that the passenger had swallowed 133 capsules of cocaine.

Investigations are still underway, but the shipment's route suggests a broader network. 

Security sources note that drug couriers are often only "delivery workers," while the cocaine smuggled into Lebanon is usually intended for local use rather than re-export. To avoid strict checks on direct flights from Latin America, traffickers increasingly attempt to bypass controls by transiting through third countries.

The cocaine case was not the only major bust this month. 

Airport security also stopped four Turkish nationals carrying nearly 20 kilograms of captagon pills as they prepared to board a flight from Beirut to Kuwait. The men were in the VIP lounge and appeared confident, but security forces discovered the drugs hidden in compression belts strapped to their bodies. 

Sources declared that captagon is primarily destined for Gulf states, where it is cheap to produce but highly profitable.

Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar announced the Kuwait-bound seizure, framing it as part of the government's commitment to blocking narcotics smuggling to Gulf countries to protect Lebanon's diplomatic and trade ties.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Hidden

Drugs

Pills

Lebanon

Airport

Seizures

Cocaine

Captagon

LBCI Next
Security, buffer zones, and Hezbollah: US Envoy Tom Barrack navigates complex talks in Israel
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-07

Inside the tunnel: UNIFIL finds hidden weapons in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-05

Lebanon's Grand Mufti visits Damascus in symbolic shift: Inside Derian's Syria meetings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-15

Inside Lebanon's biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-10

Inside the struggle to disarm Palestinian camps in Lebanon: Leadership shake-up and divided loyalties

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Lebanon's road accidents: Casualties near annual record in seven months

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Security, buffer zones, and Hezbollah: US Envoy Tom Barrack navigates complex talks in Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

LBCI sources: US Envoy Tom Barrack to meet Syrian President ahead of Beirut visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-22

Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-15

New ‘red line’ in Shebaa puts farmers, herders, and beekeepers at risk — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Security, buffer zones, and Hezbollah: US Envoy Tom Barrack navigates complex talks in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Syrian Security foils ammunition smuggling attempt to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Lebanon's General Security cracks down on prostitution networks, 26 arrested

LBCI
Middle East News
08:06

US Envoy Tom Barrack in Israel for talks on security arrangements with Lebanon and Syria: Axios

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Lebanon's road accidents: Casualties near annual record in seven months

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

LBCI sources: US Envoy Tom Barrack to meet Syrian President ahead of Beirut visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Hidden drugs and pills: Inside Lebanon's airport seizures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More