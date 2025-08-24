Sources to LBCI: Lebanese-Syrian meeting held three weeks ago as continuation under Saudi mediation

Sources informed LBCI that a Lebanese-Syrian security meeting, sponsored by Saudi Arabia, took place around three weeks ago as a continuation of the session held in March that also brought together the defense ministers of both countries.



According to the sources, both the Syrian and Lebanese sides raised their respective security concerns and agreed to continue discussions and coordination. A Syrian security delegation is expected to visit Lebanon in the coming period to pursue talks on addressing the concerns of both parties.



The latest meeting included, on the Lebanese side, Army Intelligence chief Tony Kahwaji.



Lebanese demands focused on preventing foreign fighters in Syria from approaching the Lebanese border, as well as issues related to border control, anti-smuggling measures, demarcation, and the situation of Syrian prisoners.



Sources noted that Lebanon's approach in these discussions stems from the recognition that the situation in Syria is a reality that must be dealt with, particularly in light of Saudi Arabia's efforts to facilitate dialogue between the two countries.