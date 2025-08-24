Lebanon's road accidents: Casualties near annual record in seven months

24-08-2025 | 13:11
Lebanon&#39;s road accidents: Casualties near annual record in seven months
Lebanon's road accidents: Casualties near annual record in seven months

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

From the start of August until today, Lebanon has recorded 191 road accidents that left 44 people dead and 236 injured, according to statistics from the Internal Security Forces (ISF) traffic control room. 

The toll rises to 53 fatalities when factoring in cases tracked by the YASA road safety association, which says some deaths are not followed up by official bodies.

Road accidents in Lebanon have been rising at an alarming pace, with casualties increasing month after month. In June, 37 people were killed and 271 were injured. In July, the toll climbed further, claiming 43 lives and injuring 284.

Experts say multiple factors are behind the deadly accidents, including reckless driving, poor road conditions, lack of lighting at night, and above all, speeding, which accounts for about 70% of crashes.

Figures show that since the beginning of 2025, the Lebanese Red Cross has transported 7,447 injured from traffic accidents, not counting the dead. 

For comparison, the entire year of 2024 saw 11,373 accident-related injuries. This means that in just seven months, Lebanon is already close to matching last year's total, with the likelihood of surpassing it.

The summer months of June, July, and August, along with December and January, remain the most dangerous periods on Lebanese roads, coinciding with holidays, expatriates' return, nightlife, and alcohol consumption.

Adding to the crisis is worsening chaos on the streets: unregistered and unlicensed motorcycles, disregard for traffic rules, lack of safety measures, and the absence of strict law enforcement.

Lebanon's road safety is now at one of its lowest points, with negligence by drivers, deteriorating infrastructure, and a failure of accountability. 

The mounting death toll at times exceeds that of wars, raising the question of whether the state and citizens will act to stop the relentless bloodshed on the country's roads.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
