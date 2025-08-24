News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's road accidents: Casualties near annual record in seven months
News Bulletin Reports
24-08-2025 | 13:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's road accidents: Casualties near annual record in seven months
Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
From the start of August until today, Lebanon has recorded 191 road accidents that left 44 people dead and 236 injured, according to statistics from the Internal Security Forces (ISF) traffic control room.
The toll rises to 53 fatalities when factoring in cases tracked by the YASA road safety association, which says some deaths are not followed up by official bodies.
Road accidents in Lebanon have been rising at an alarming pace, with casualties increasing month after month. In June, 37 people were killed and 271 were injured. In July, the toll climbed further, claiming 43 lives and injuring 284.
Experts say multiple factors are behind the deadly accidents, including reckless driving, poor road conditions, lack of lighting at night, and above all, speeding, which accounts for about 70% of crashes.
Figures show that since the beginning of 2025, the Lebanese Red Cross has transported 7,447 injured from traffic accidents, not counting the dead.
For comparison, the entire year of 2024 saw 11,373 accident-related injuries. This means that in just seven months, Lebanon is already close to matching last year's total, with the likelihood of surpassing it.
The summer months of June, July, and August, along with December and January, remain the most dangerous periods on Lebanese roads, coinciding with holidays, expatriates' return, nightlife, and alcohol consumption.
Adding to the crisis is worsening chaos on the streets: unregistered and unlicensed motorcycles, disregard for traffic rules, lack of safety measures, and the absence of strict law enforcement.
Lebanon's road safety is now at one of its lowest points, with negligence by drivers, deteriorating infrastructure, and a failure of accountability.
The mounting death toll at times exceeds that of wars, raising the question of whether the state and citizens will act to stop the relentless bloodshed on the country's roads.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Road
Accidents
Casualties
Annual
Record
Next
Security, buffer zones, and Hezbollah: US Envoy Tom Barrack navigates complex talks in Israel
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-14
Health Ministry says seven injured in Israeli airstrike on South Lebanon's Beit Lif
Lebanon News
2025-06-14
Health Ministry says seven injured in Israeli airstrike on South Lebanon's Beit Lif
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-07
Seven months of ceasefire violations: New Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon as US mediation advances
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-07
Seven months of ceasefire violations: New Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon as US mediation advances
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-09
Israel's army conducts bulldozing operation near southern Lebanon village, gunfire reported in separate incident
Lebanon News
2025-06-09
Israel's army conducts bulldozing operation near southern Lebanon village, gunfire reported in separate incident
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
Israeli strike targets vehicle near a school in South Lebanon's Borj Qalaouiye
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
Israeli strike targets vehicle near a school in South Lebanon's Borj Qalaouiye
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Hidden drugs and pills: Inside Lebanon's airport seizures
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Hidden drugs and pills: Inside Lebanon's airport seizures
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Security, buffer zones, and Hezbollah: US Envoy Tom Barrack navigates complex talks in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Security, buffer zones, and Hezbollah: US Envoy Tom Barrack navigates complex talks in Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:49
LBCI sources: US Envoy Tom Barrack to meet Syrian President ahead of Beirut visit
Lebanon News
11:49
LBCI sources: US Envoy Tom Barrack to meet Syrian President ahead of Beirut visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-22
Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-22
Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-15
New ‘red line’ in Shebaa puts farmers, herders, and beekeepers at risk — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-15
New ‘red line’ in Shebaa puts farmers, herders, and beekeepers at risk — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Security, buffer zones, and Hezbollah: US Envoy Tom Barrack navigates complex talks in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Security, buffer zones, and Hezbollah: US Envoy Tom Barrack navigates complex talks in Israel
3
Lebanon News
05:58
Syrian Security foils ammunition smuggling attempt to Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:58
Syrian Security foils ammunition smuggling attempt to Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
05:35
Lebanon's General Security cracks down on prostitution networks, 26 arrested
Lebanon News
05:35
Lebanon's General Security cracks down on prostitution networks, 26 arrested
5
Middle East News
08:06
US Envoy Tom Barrack in Israel for talks on security arrangements with Lebanon and Syria: Axios
Middle East News
08:06
US Envoy Tom Barrack in Israel for talks on security arrangements with Lebanon and Syria: Axios
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon's road accidents: Casualties near annual record in seven months
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon's road accidents: Casualties near annual record in seven months
7
Lebanon News
11:49
LBCI sources: US Envoy Tom Barrack to meet Syrian President ahead of Beirut visit
Lebanon News
11:49
LBCI sources: US Envoy Tom Barrack to meet Syrian President ahead of Beirut visit
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Hidden drugs and pills: Inside Lebanon's airport seizures
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Hidden drugs and pills: Inside Lebanon's airport seizures
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More