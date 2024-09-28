Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien

Lebanon News
2024-09-28 | 19:06
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah&#39;s arrival in Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs: Le Parisien
Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien

The French newspaper Le Parisien, citing a Lebanese security source, revealed that an Iranian spy provided Israel with information regarding the arrival of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut's southern suburbs. 
  
The report noted that Nasrallah arrived in Beirut's southern suburbs in the exact vehicle as Abbas Nilforoushan, the Deputy Commander of Iran's Quds Force in Lebanon.

Additionally, the meeting attended by Nasrallah and Nilforoushan reportedly included 12 high-ranking Hezbollah officials. 

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

U.S. Embassy Spokesperson Refutes Fake Evacuation Advisory Circulating on Social Media

LBCI
Middle East News
08:38

Iran says Hezbollah leader's 'path to continue' despite his killing

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-21

Israeli army says 65 rockets fired from Lebanon, Iron Dome intercepts several

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-23

Rocket barrage from South Lebanon reaches Haifa with a depth of 40 kilometers

