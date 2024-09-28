The French newspaper Le Parisien, citing a Lebanese security source, revealed that an Iranian spy provided Israel with information regarding the arrival of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut's southern suburbs.



The report noted that Nasrallah arrived in Beirut's southern suburbs in the exact vehicle as Abbas Nilforoushan, the Deputy Commander of Iran's Quds Force in Lebanon.



Additionally, the meeting attended by Nasrallah and Nilforoushan reportedly included 12 high-ranking Hezbollah officials.