Iran says 'compelled' Israel to 'unilaterally halt its aggression'

Iran's top security body on Tuesday said the Islamic republic's forces had "compelled" Israel to "unilaterally" cease fire, adding that they remained "on high alert" to respond to "any act of aggression".



Referring to a "divine gift", the Supreme National Security Council said Iran's actions against Israel led to "victory and triumph that compelled the enemy to regret, accept defeat, and unilaterally halt its aggression".



Iran's forces "remain on high alert, with fingers on the trigger, ready to deliver a decisive and regret-inducing response to any act of aggression".



AFP

