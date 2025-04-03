News
US Central Command chief in Israel for security talks: Israel military
Middle East News
03-04-2025 | 03:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Central Command chief in Israel for security talks: Israel military
The head of the U.S. Central Command, General Michael Kurilla, visited Israel this week for talks with Israeli army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir on regional security issues, the military said on Thursday.
Kurilla arrived in Israel on Tuesday and held a joint meeting with Zamir and other Israeli military commanders "during which they discussed strategic security issues across the region," the military said in a statement.
AFP
