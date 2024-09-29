Six bodies recovered after airstrike in northern Bekaa, NNA reports

2024-09-29 | 02:22
Six bodies recovered after airstrike in northern Bekaa, NNA reports
Six bodies recovered after airstrike in northern Bekaa, NNA reports

The National News Agency reported Sunday that six bodies have been recovered following an airstrike on a house in the town of El-Ain, located in northern Bekaa.

Rescue teams are continuing their efforts to recover the remains of five additional victims.

Lebanon News

Israel

Airstrike

El-Ain

Bekaa

Lebanon

