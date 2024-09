The aftermath of the Israeli airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, where Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was located, has left the area in devastation.



Once standing as densely populated homes, these residential buildings have now been reduced to rubble, with extensive damage visible across the area.



The video footage shows the devastation caused by the strikes, highlighting raised tensions and fears of further escalation in the conflict.



Casualties and the full extent of the destruction are still being assessed as rescue efforts continue in the affected areas.