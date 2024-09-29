News
Beirut
26
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Beirut
26
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Breaking News
Hezbollah confirms assassination of senior Commander Ali Karaki
Lebanon News
2024-09-29 | 07:41
Hezbollah confirms assassination of senior Commander Ali Karaki
Hezbollah announced Sunday that senior Commander Ali Karaki was assassinated in the Israeli strikes that targeted Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday.
In a statement, the group said that Ali Karaki, known as 'Abou El Fadel,' was present with Nasrallah in Haret Hreik, Beirut's southern suburbs, at the time of the attack.
Ali Karaki has led Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon since the Israeli invasion of 1982, actively participating in all confrontations with Israelis.
The statement added, "He played a historic role in the liberation of 2000 and the divine victory in July 2006. Most recently, he was directly responsible for commanding the southern frontlines since October 8, 2023, until his blessed martyrdom."
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Killing
Senior
Commander
Ali Karaki
Israel
