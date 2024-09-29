Hezbollah confirms assassination of senior Commander Ali Karaki

Hezbollah announced Sunday that senior Commander Ali Karaki was assassinated in the Israeli strikes that targeted Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday.



In a statement, the group said that Ali Karaki, known as 'Abou El Fadel,' was present with Nasrallah in Haret Hreik, Beirut's southern suburbs, at the time of the attack.



Ali Karaki has led Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon since the Israeli invasion of 1982, actively participating in all confrontations with Israelis.



The statement added, "He played a historic role in the liberation of 2000 and the divine victory in July 2006. Most recently, he was directly responsible for commanding the southern frontlines since October 8, 2023, until his blessed martyrdom."