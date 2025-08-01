News
Israel summons embassy staff in UAE amid alleged Iran-Hezbollah-Islamic Jihad threats
Middle East News
01-08-2025 | 05:05
Israel summons embassy staff in UAE amid alleged Iran-Hezbollah-Islamic Jihad threats
LBCI correspondent in Haifa, Amal Shehadeh, reported that the Israeli Foreign Ministry has summoned all staff members of its embassy and missions in the United Arab Emirates.
This move follows a report by the National Security Council alleging that Iran, Hezbollah, and Islamic Jihad are planning operations against both Israel and the UAE.
Middle East News
Israel
UAE
Embassy
Staff
Threat
Hezbollah
Iran
