MEA announces additional flight adjustments from August 2 to 7
Lebanon News
01-08-2025 | 07:25
MEA announces additional flight adjustments from August 2 to 7
Following the statements issued on July 29 and 30, 2025, regarding changes to its flight schedule, Middle East Airlines announced additional adjustments to some of its scheduled flights for operational reasons. These changes will apply to flights between Saturday, August 2, and Thursday, August 7, 2025.
The adjustments affect flights to and from the following cities: Paris, Milan, Kuwait, Najaf, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.
To view the updated schedule, click here.
Lebanon News
MEA
Flight
Adjustments
August
