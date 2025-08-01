MEA announces additional flight adjustments from August 2 to 7

Following the statements issued on July 29 and 30, 2025, regarding changes to its flight schedule, Middle East Airlines announced additional adjustments to some of its scheduled flights for operational reasons. These changes will apply to flights between Saturday, August 2, and Thursday, August 7, 2025.



The adjustments affect flights to and from the following cities: Paris, Milan, Kuwait, Najaf, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.



To view the updated schedule, click here.