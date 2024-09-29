Lebanon says 14 rescuers killed in two days of Israel attacks

The Lebanese health ministry said Sunday that 14 paramedics had been killed in two days of intense Israeli bombardment in Lebanon's east and south and in Beirut where it had killed Hezbollah's leader.



"This series of attacks killed 14 paramedics in two days," the ministry said in a statement, adding it "condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli enemy's repeated attacks on medical centers" and that "paramedics do not participate in hostilities."





AFP