Israeli army claims: More Hezbollah targets hit in Lebanon, strikes to continue

Lebanon News
2024-09-29 | 16:00
Israeli army claims: More Hezbollah targets hit in Lebanon, strikes to continue
0min
Israeli army claims: More Hezbollah targets hit in Lebanon, strikes to continue

On Sunday, the Israeli army said that it attacked the platform from which rockets were launched toward the Sde Eliezer area, as well as dozens of other targets belonging to Hezbollah across Lebanon.

The Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee added in a post on X that the army "will continue to strike with force, targeting and destroying Hezbollah's military capabilities and infrastructure in Lebanon."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

Avichay Adraee

Beirut's southern suburbs hit by 82 airstrikes over weekend
Beirut Airport operations continue amid rumors of closure
