News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi meets with French Foreign Minister in Bkerke to discuss presidential election and regional stability
Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 03:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi meets with French Foreign Minister in Bkerke to discuss presidential election and regional stability
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and his delegation in Bkerke, with French Ambassador Hervé Magro also in attendance.
They discussed recent developments during a meeting that lasted around 45 minutes.
Director of the media office in
Bkerke
, Walid Ghayyad, noted that Barrot emphasized "the importance of electing a president as a fundamental priority while also stressing the need to end the war."
He clarified that "the French minister's visit aimed to show solidarity, assess the situation, and advance key issues."
Barrot departed without giving any statements.
Lebanon News
Maronite
Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi
France
Foreign Minister
Jean-Noël Barrot
Bkerke
French Ambassador
Hervé Magro
Next
100,000 flee Lebanon for Syria amid Israeli strikes: UN
No airstrike on Chiyah; smoke cloud from previous strike confused residents: NNA
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-09-25
France to send foreign minister to Lebanon in bid to stop the war: Macron
World News
2024-09-25
France to send foreign minister to Lebanon in bid to stop the war: Macron
0
World News
2024-09-16
France nominates Foreign Minister Sejourne for EU commission
World News
2024-09-16
France nominates Foreign Minister Sejourne for EU commission
0
Lebanon News
04:54
French FM Barrot reaffirms France's support to Lebanon during meeting with PM Mikati
Lebanon News
04:54
French FM Barrot reaffirms France's support to Lebanon during meeting with PM Mikati
0
Lebanon News
08:08
French foreign minister to travel to Lebanon on Sunday evening: Ministry
Lebanon News
08:08
French foreign minister to travel to Lebanon on Sunday evening: Ministry
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:55
UAE president pledges $100 million in urgent aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:55
UAE president pledges $100 million in urgent aid to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
04:54
French FM Barrot reaffirms France's support to Lebanon during meeting with PM Mikati
Lebanon News
04:54
French FM Barrot reaffirms France's support to Lebanon during meeting with PM Mikati
0
Lebanon News
04:19
Four killed and four injured in Israeli strike on Cola area in Beirut: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
04:19
Four killed and four injured in Israeli strike on Cola area in Beirut: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
04:07
Iran's Foreign Ministry monitors developments with Lebanese authorities, pledges response to Israeli actions
Lebanon News
04:07
Iran's Foreign Ministry monitors developments with Lebanese authorities, pledges response to Israeli actions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-09-04
Kremlin: West's agenda spurs changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine
World News
2024-09-04
Kremlin: West's agenda spurs changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-26
Israel weighs US-French proposal as 21-day ceasefire with Lebanon sparks inner debate
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-26
Israel weighs US-French proposal as 21-day ceasefire with Lebanon sparks inner debate
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Trump: Nobody has ever seen anything like what happened in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Trump: Nobody has ever seen anything like what happened in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
03:17
No airstrike on Chiyah; smoke cloud from previous strike confused residents: NNA
Lebanon News
03:17
No airstrike on Chiyah; smoke cloud from previous strike confused residents: NNA
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
18:01
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
18:01
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
20:07
PFLP announces assassination of its leaders in Israeli strike on Beirut
Lebanon News
20:07
PFLP announces assassination of its leaders in Israeli strike on Beirut
2
Lebanon News
18:01
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
18:01
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
3
Lebanon News
07:16
Body of Hezbollah leader has been recovered: Sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
07:16
Body of Hezbollah leader has been recovered: Sources tell Reuters
4
Lebanon News
12:23
Rumors regarding Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Monday are false
Lebanon News
12:23
Rumors regarding Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Monday are false
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israel's plan for assassinating Hezbollah's Nasrallah: How was intelligence information disclosed to Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israel's plan for assassinating Hezbollah's Nasrallah: How was intelligence information disclosed to Israel?
6
Lebanon News
08:24
Lebanese government releases detailed report on Israeli attacks and national response plan
Lebanon News
08:24
Lebanese government releases detailed report on Israeli attacks and national response plan
7
Lebanon News
01:17
Hamas says its leader in Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike
Lebanon News
01:17
Hamas says its leader in Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike
8
Middle East News
15:43
Syrian President al-Assad mourns Hezbollah's Nasrallah, praises resistance
Middle East News
15:43
Syrian President al-Assad mourns Hezbollah's Nasrallah, praises resistance
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More