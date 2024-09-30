Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi meets with French Foreign Minister in Bkerke to discuss presidential election and regional stability

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and his delegation in Bkerke, with French Ambassador Hervé Magro also in attendance.



They discussed recent developments during a meeting that lasted around 45 minutes.



Director of the media office in Bkerke , Walid Ghayyad, noted that Barrot emphasized "the importance of electing a president as a fundamental priority while also stressing the need to end the war."



He clarified that "the French minister's visit aimed to show solidarity, assess the situation, and advance key issues."



Barrot departed without giving any statements.