Iran's Foreign Ministry monitors developments with Lebanese authorities, pledges response to Israeli actions

Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 04:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iran&#39;s Foreign Ministry monitors developments with Lebanese authorities, pledges response to Israeli actions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Iran's Foreign Ministry monitors developments with Lebanese authorities, pledges response to Israeli actions

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced that the country is closely monitoring developments with the Lebanese authorities. 

The spokesperson stated that Iran will not tolerate any criminal actions by the 'Zionist' (Israeli) entity without a response.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Iran

Foreign Ministry

Monitoring

Developments

Lebanon

Authorities

Israel

Criminal Actions

LBCI Next
Four killed and four injured in Israeli strike on Cola area in Beirut: Health Ministry
Israel rejects ceasefire proposal with Hezbollah, Israeli FM says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-28

France calls on Israel to stop Lebanon strikes: Foreign ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-28

Senior Iran Guards general killed in Israel Lebanon strike: State media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Iran’s Supreme Leader calls on Muslims to support Lebanon and Hezbollah against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Lebanon prevents Iranian plane from entering its airspace after Israeli threats

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

UAE president pledges $100 million in urgent aid to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

French FM Barrot reaffirms France's support to Lebanon during meeting with PM Mikati

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Four killed and four injured in Israeli strike on Cola area in Beirut: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Israel rejects ceasefire proposal with Hezbollah, Israeli FM says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28

Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-21

Israeli military restricts gatherings from Haifa to Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-18

Salem Zahran to LBCI: WSJ report on Hezbollah leader’s assassination is false

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Hezbollah announces targeting of key Israeli military sites

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:01

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
20:07

PFLP announces assassination of its leaders in Israeli strike on Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:01

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Body of Hezbollah leader has been recovered: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Rumors regarding Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Monday are false

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Israel's plan for assassinating Hezbollah's Nasrallah: How was intelligence information disclosed to Israel?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:24

Lebanese government releases detailed report on Israeli attacks and national response plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:17

Hamas says its leader in Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike

LBCI
Middle East News
15:43

Syrian President al-Assad mourns Hezbollah's Nasrallah, praises resistance

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More