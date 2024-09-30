Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place

Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 05:17
High views
Hezbollah&#39;s deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place
3min
Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place

In a live broadcast Monday, Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, delivered a speech following the assassination of the party's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

He described Nasrallah as a "great man who never left the battlefield," emphasizing his unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause and Jerusalem.

In his address, Qassem expressed deep sorrow over the loss, stating, "We mourn our beloved, dear, and leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah." 

He also extended condolences to the fighters who were martyred alongside Nasrallah, clarifying that contrary to Israeli claims, there was no meeting of 20 senior commanders. 

However, Qassem noted that Nasrallah was accompanied by his close associates, including his personal guard commander and Samir Harb, also known as "Jihad."
 
Qassem stated that if Israel thinks its aggressive actions and international support will help it achieve its goals, it is mistaken, adding that Hezbollah will continue its efforts. 
 
Qassem vowed that the group would not alter its stance, despite ongoing Israeli attacks and attempts to destabilize Lebanon.

He also framed Hezbollah's actions as part of a broader strategy to continue its fight against Israel, asserting that the group's resistance was the "bare minimum" response to Israeli aggression.
 
Sheikh Naim Qassem added, "The battle may be long and the options are open to us. We are prepared if the enemy army invades by land, as the resistance forces are ready for ground engagement."

He mentioned that Israel will not be able to strike their military capabilities, saying that "they are strong and we have full readiness and we will continue with human and military capabilities."

The Hezbollah deputy chief affirmed that the group will pick a new secretary-general "as soon as possible.”

Furthermore, Sheikh Naim Qassem explained that "managing the confrontation is carried out according to the party structure, as there are deputies for the leaders and reserve forces ready. 

"Victory is ours; we need some patience,” he concluded.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Deputy

Leader

Sheikh Naim Qassem

Mourn

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Meeting

Commanders

Ambassador Dandan: UAE reaffirms depth of its relations with Lebanon and its people
Rockets fired from Lebanon hit northern Israel, causing fires
