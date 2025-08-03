News
Culture Minister signs decision to list Beirut Port silos as historic site
Lebanon News
03-08-2025 | 07:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Culture Minister signs decision to list Beirut Port silos as historic site
Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh signed a decision Sunday morning to add the Beirut Port grain silos to Lebanon's General Inventory of Historic Buildings.
The move comes in response to a request by the families of the victims of the port explosion, marking a symbolic step toward preserving the memory of the August 4, 2020, disaster.
Lebanon News
Culture
Minister
Ghassan Salameh
Decision
Beirut
Port
Silos
Historic
Site
