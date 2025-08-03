Lebanese PM Salam from Beirut Port: No one is above accountability

Lebanon News
03-08-2025 | 12:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese PM Salam from Beirut Port: No one is above accountability
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese PM Salam from Beirut Port: No one is above accountability

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reiterated his government's commitment to justice in the August 4 Beirut port explosion case, declaring that "no one is above accountability" during the inauguration of a street named in honor of the victims near the port's entrance.

Speaking at the event, Salam urged all parties to "keep their hands off the judiciary," asserting that the government will not compromise on truth or justice.

"We will facilitate everything the judiciary asks of us in pursuit of the investigation," he said, emphasizing his administration's support for an independent and unhindered judicial process into the devastating 2020 blast.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

PM

Nawaf Salam

Beirut

Port

Accountability

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s Education Ministry: Official high school exam results are final and published on ministry's website
Beauty on a budget: Why salons in Lebanon are a top stop for returning expats
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

PM Salam: No justice for the Beirut Port explosion without truth and accountability

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-02

PM Salam: No deviation from ministerial policy statement, doors open to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-28

PM Salam tells Lebanese in UAE: Our mission is to rebuild the state and restore trust

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-04

No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

Lebanese Army opens recruitment for male combat soldiers

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Naïka is set to take over the stage at the Byblos International Festival! A night full of good music awaits ✨ Book your tickets now

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

Lebanon's Labor Minister heads to Baghdad to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Culture Minister signs decision to list Beirut Port silos as historic site

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-02

Jordan says two armed people killed after 'infiltration attempt' through its border with Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
04:31

Israeli army claims conducting simultaneous raids in southern Syria, seizes weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Lebanon’s Education Ministry: Official high school exam results are final and published on ministry's website

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

PM Salam: No justice for the Beirut Port explosion without truth and accountability

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Culture Minister signs decision to list Beirut Port silos as historic site

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Three-way negotiations: Internal rift deepens in Israel over Gaza war and hostage deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

Lebanese Army opens recruitment for male combat soldiers

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Naïka is set to take over the stage at the Byblos International Festival! A night full of good music awaits ✨ Book your tickets now

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More