Lebanese PM Salam from Beirut Port: No one is above accountability

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reiterated his government's commitment to justice in the August 4 Beirut port explosion case, declaring that "no one is above accountability" during the inauguration of a street named in honor of the victims near the port's entrance.



Speaking at the event, Salam urged all parties to "keep their hands off the judiciary," asserting that the government will not compromise on truth or justice.



"We will facilitate everything the judiciary asks of us in pursuit of the investigation," he said, emphasizing his administration's support for an independent and unhindered judicial process into the devastating 2020 blast.