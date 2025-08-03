PM Salam: No justice for the Beirut Port explosion without truth and accountability

Lebanon News
03-08-2025 | 07:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam: No justice for the Beirut Port explosion without truth and accountability
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Salam: No justice for the Beirut Port explosion without truth and accountability

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam affirmed during a dialogue session on the aftermath of the August 4 Beirut Port explosion that there can be no settlement at the expense of justice, and that this national wound cannot heal without uncovering the truth and holding those responsible accountable.

“There is no reform without accountability,” Salam said. “A state of law is built where the independence of decisions is safeguarded. A fair trial is a duty of the state and a right for the victims, and we must commit to passing the law on judicial independence.”

He stressed that without justice, there is no meaning to citizenship and no purpose for the state, adding, “Justice, even if delayed, must ultimately be achieved.”

Lebanon News

Prime Minister

Nawaf Salam

Beirut Port

Explosion

August 4

Justice

LBCI Next
Culture Minister signs decision to list Beirut Port silos as historic site
Lebanon’s Education Ministry: Official high school exam results are final and published on ministry's website
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Lebanese PM Salam from Beirut Port: No one is above accountability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-04

No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-26

PM Salam pays tribute to Ziad Rahbani: A bold voice for justice and dignity

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-17

President Aoun pledges justice for Beirut blast victims, vows accountability

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Lebanese PM Salam from Beirut Port: No one is above accountability

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

Lebanese Army opens recruitment for male combat soldiers

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Naïka is set to take over the stage at the Byblos International Festival! A night full of good music awaits ✨ Book your tickets now

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-31

Abbas welcomes Canada's 'historic' decision to recognise Palestinian state: Wafa

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

PM Salam: No justice for the Beirut Port explosion without truth and accountability

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Lebanese PM Salam from Beirut Port: No one is above accountability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
04:31

Israeli army claims conducting simultaneous raids in southern Syria, seizes weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Lebanon’s Education Ministry: Official high school exam results are final and published on ministry's website

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

PM Salam: No justice for the Beirut Port explosion without truth and accountability

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Culture Minister signs decision to list Beirut Port silos as historic site

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Naïka is set to take over the stage at the Byblos International Festival! A night full of good music awaits ✨ Book your tickets now

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

Lebanese Army opens recruitment for male combat soldiers

LBCI
Middle East News
06:49

Armed groups attack security force personnel in Syria's Sweida, killing one: State TV

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:27

Hamas Israeli hostage videos 'appalling': EU foreign affairs chief

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More