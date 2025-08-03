PM Salam: No justice for the Beirut Port explosion without truth and accountability

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam affirmed during a dialogue session on the aftermath of the August 4 Beirut Port explosion that there can be no settlement at the expense of justice, and that this national wound cannot heal without uncovering the truth and holding those responsible accountable.



“There is no reform without accountability,” Salam said. “A state of law is built where the independence of decisions is safeguarded. A fair trial is a duty of the state and a right for the victims, and we must commit to passing the law on judicial independence.”



He stressed that without justice, there is no meaning to citizenship and no purpose for the state, adding, “Justice, even if delayed, must ultimately be achieved.”