Lebanon's Education Ministry: Official high school exam results are final and published on ministry's website
Lebanon News
03-08-2025 | 03:23
Lebanon's Education Ministry: Official high school exam results are final and published on ministry's website
The media office at the Ministry of Education confirmed that the official high school exam results are final and have been published on the ministry’s official website.
It stressed that any information circulating to the contrary has no basis in truth.
The office also called on candidates who have doubts about the grade of a specific subject to contact the exams department at the ministry starting Tuesday.
