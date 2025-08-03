Lebanese Army opens recruitment for male combat soldiers

The Lebanese Defense Ministry–Army Command announced the recruitment of male trainee soldiers for combat units.





Eligible and interested candidates are invited to submit their applications exclusively through LibanPost, starting August 5, 2025, and no later than October 3, 2025.





The selection process will prioritize applicants based on merit and the army’s operational needs at the time of recruitment.





Additional requirements and necessary documents can be found at regional commands, military posts, and barracks, or through the army’s official website: www.lebarmy.gov.lb