Israel informs Washington of plans for limited ground operation in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 10:44
High views
Israel informs Washington of plans for limited ground operation in Lebanon
0min
Israel informs Washington of plans for limited ground operation in Lebanon

The Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official, that Israel is planning a limited ground operation in Lebanon that could begin soon.

The official added that the scope of the operation will be smaller than Israel's war against the Lebanese group Hezbollah in 2006 and will focus on the security of residential areas near the border.

Reuters

