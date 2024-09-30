Israeli army destroys surface-to-air missile warehouse near Beirut Airport: Reuters

2024-09-30 | 12:22
Israeli army destroys surface-to-air missile warehouse near Beirut Airport: Reuters
Israeli army destroys surface-to-air missile warehouse near Beirut Airport: Reuters

The Israeli army announced the destruction of a surface-to-air missile warehouse located 1.5 kilometers from Beirut's Airport, Reuters reported on Monday.
 

