Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Hassan Fadlallah emphasized that while the assassination of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah represents a significant material loss, within the party, martyrdom is viewed as a gain.



Fadlallah said to LBCI, "We acknowledged the magnitude of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon, and we appreciate those who have welcomed and supported the displaced Lebanese."



He stated, "Our people, those on the battlefield, are the first to affirm if we are still able to resist."



Fadlallah affirmed that Hezbollah is fully prepared for a ground confrontation, with "battle plans and alternative strategies already approved by Nasrallah before his martyrdom." He reiterated that the resistance remains in a defensive position to protect Lebanon and will not allow Israel to impose its agenda on the country.



Drawing parallels to past conflicts, Fadlallah reminded people that Hezbollah resisted Israel in 1982 and vowed that the group would continue to fight today. He also dismissed Israeli claims of weakening Hezbollah's missile capabilities, asserting that the resistance has successfully struck deep inside Israel.



Regarding internal coordination, the MP confirmed that Hezbollah is in close communication with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and shares a unified stance. He highlighted that the ultimate victory is preventing Israel from achieving its objectives or imposing its conditions on Lebanon.



Fadlallah concluded by assuring that Hezbollah's internal structure remains solid and that the leadership continues to carry out its responsibilities.



Regarding the future leadership of Hezbollah, he noted that Nasrallah had already laid out a long-term plan for the party's direction, including the process of selecting his successor.