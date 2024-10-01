News
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander Muhammad Ja’far Qasir in Beirut airstrike
Lebanon News
2024-10-01 | 12:23
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander Muhammad Ja’far Qasir in Beirut airstrike
The Israeli army claimed that it assassinated Muhammad Ja’far Qasir, the commander of Hezbollah’s Unit 4400, responsible for transferring weapons from Iran and its proxies to the group, in an airstrike in Beirut.
"Qasir was one of Hezbollah’s top leaders and a key figure in the Iran-Hezbollah-Syria axis, and was closely linked to the Iranian regime," Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said.
Lebanon News
Israel
Lebanon
Beirut
Airstrike
Hezbollah
Muhammad Ja’far Qasir
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
0
Lebanon News
14:42
0
Middle East News
14:39
0
Lebanon News
13:46
0
Middle East News
13:04
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-15
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-27
0
World News
2024-07-08
0
World News
2024-07-15
0
Middle East News
12:47
0
Lebanon News
09:03
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
1
Lebanon News
16:05
2
Lebanon News
16:54
3
Lebanon News
02:32
4
Lebanon News
05:37
5
Lebanon News
05:22
6
Middle East News
13:08
7
Lebanon News
13:46
8
Lebanon News
04:54
