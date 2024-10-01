Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander Muhammad Ja’far Qasir in Beirut airstrike

The Israeli army claimed that it assassinated Muhammad Ja’far Qasir, the commander of Hezbollah’s Unit 4400, responsible for transferring weapons from Iran and its proxies to the group, in an airstrike in Beirut.



"Qasir was one of Hezbollah’s top leaders and a key figure in the Iran-Hezbollah-Syria axis, and was closely linked to the Iranian regime," Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said.