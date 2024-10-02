Italy urges UNSC to strengthen mandate of UNIFIL in southern Lebanon

The Italian presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) has urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to enhance the United Nations Interim Force mandate in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



This call comes in response to a limited ground attack by Israel against Lebanon, aimed at securing the border between them.



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated, “Rome calls on the UN Security Council to consider strengthening the UNIFIL mandate to ensure border security between Israel and Lebanon.”



Italy is currently the largest Western contributor to UNIFIL, with approximately 900 soldiers deployed in its battalion. In light of the escalating situation, Rome has condemned the recent Iranian attack against Israel.



The Italian government also issued a statement urging “all regional parties to take responsibility” and called for them to “avoid further escalation” in the ongoing conflict.