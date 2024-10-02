Colombian military aircraft delivers medical supplies to Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-10-02 | 09:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Colombian military aircraft delivers medical supplies to Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Colombian military aircraft delivers medical supplies to Lebanon

A Colombian military aircraft carrying medical supplies for the Lebanese Ministry of Health arrived Wednesday afternoon at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut.

Lebanon News

World News

Columbia

Military

Aircraft

Aid

Medical Supplies

Lebanon

Ministry Of Health

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrikes kill 22 in southern Lebanon, injure dozens
Israeli military issues urgent warning to west Hadath neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburbs
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:13

G7 says 'diplomatic solution still possible' in Middle East: Italy statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

Iran's Khamenei warned Nasrallah of Israeli plot to kill him: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:08

Hezbollah says destroyed three Merkava tanks advancing on Lebanon village

LBCI
World News
11:01

US Ambassador to UN demands consequences for IRGC in wake of Iranian missile attack on Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

Iran's Khamenei warned Nasrallah of Israeli plot to kill him: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:08

Hezbollah says destroyed three Merkava tanks advancing on Lebanon village

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:49

Israeli army announces eight soldiers dead in South Lebanon battle

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

UN chief warns of war’s ‘devastating consequences’ in Lebanon, urges for restraint

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

Iran's Khamenei warned Nasrallah of Israeli plot to kill him: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Maersk continues Beirut port calls despite disruption

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-27

Iran foreign minister denounces US 'complicity' in Israel strikes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:47

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:29

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation alert to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

Lebanon closes airspace for two hours amid regional developments

LBCI
Middle East News
13:08

IRGC: We targeted the occupied territories in response to Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan's assassination

LBCI
Middle East News
09:26

Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More