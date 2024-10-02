Hezbollah says destroyed three Merkava tanks advancing on Lebanon village

Lebanon News
2024-10-02 | 11:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah says destroyed three Merkava tanks advancing on Lebanon village
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah says destroyed three Merkava tanks advancing on Lebanon village

Hezbollah on Wednesday said its fighters destroyed three Merkava tanks with guided missiles as they advanced toward the village of Maroun El Ras.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

Merkava

Maroun El Ras

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrikes kill 22 in southern Lebanon, injure dozens
Israeli military issues urgent warning to west Hadath neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburbs
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
19:05

Israel renews its strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:25

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in Beirut's Haret Hreik, Burj el-Barajneh, and Hadath

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:18

Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:23

Hezbollah ambushes Israeli infiltrating force near Aitaroun in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
19:05

Israel renews its strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:25

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in Beirut's Haret Hreik, Burj el-Barajneh, and Hadath

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:18

Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:23

Hezbollah ambushes Israeli infiltrating force near Aitaroun in southern Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Six bodies recovered after airstrike in northern Bekaa, NNA reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:49

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:54

Assassination fallout: How Nasrallah's death is shaping Lebanon's political landscape

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:28

Insights on Israel's setback: Iranian missile strikes and losses in first ground invasion into Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:49

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages

LBCI
Middle East News
09:26

Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

LBCI sources: Israeli military retreats after clash with Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Hezbollah reports ambush on Israeli forces near Yaroun, south Lebanon, claims all attacking members were killed or wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:18

Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:25

Hezbollah reports retreat of Israeli forces following clashes in Odaisseh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More