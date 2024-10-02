Lebanese government issues its eighth report on humanitarian crisis amid Israeli aggression

The coordinator of the government's emergency committee and caretaker Environment Minister, Nasser Yassin, released the eighth report detailing the ongoing humanitarian situation in Lebanon.



The report highlights the devastating impact of recent airstrikes and the displacement of civilians due to the escalating conflict.



Key statistics from the report include:



In the past two days, approximately 134 airstrikes have been recorded, bringing the total to 8,704 since the start of the hostilities.



The death toll has risen to 1,928, with 9,290 injured. In the past two days, 55 people were killed, and 156 were injured.



Over 1.2 million people have been displaced. While many have relocated to other parts of Lebanon, sought refuge with family members, or rented accommodations, others have crossed into Syria or left the country by air.



A total of 867 shelters have been opened, with 643 of them reaching total capacity. Currently, 160,200 displaced individuals are being housed in these centers.



Yassin also reported that Lebanese security forces are playing a crucial role in maintaining public order, ensuring the safety of shelters, distributing aid, and preventing price gouging and smuggling.



From September 23 to 30, the General Security recorded 234,023 Syrians and 76,269 Lebanese crossing into Syria.



In response to the growing crisis, the Lebanese government, in collaboration with United Nations agencies, launched a 'humanitarian appeal' seeking $425 million in aid to provide essential supplies and services to the displaced population.