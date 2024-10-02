Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

2024-10-02 | 16:49
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

Multiple Israeli airstrikes struck the southern suburbs of Beirut late Wednesday.

Thick smoke was seen rising from the area, and residents near the Lebanese capital reported hearing the blasts.

Following the explosions, the Israeli army stated that it conducted a "targeted strike" in Beirut.

Israeli airstrikes resumed in Beirut early Thursday, accompanied by a loud explosion heard throughout the city. Additionally, a security source told Reuters that an Israeli strike targeted an area near downtown Beirut.

The Israeli airstrike reportedly hit a building in the Bachoura area, marking the first time this location has been targeted. Meanwhile, ambulances rushed to the site. 
 
Preliminary information indicates that a building housing the Islamic Health Organization was targeted.
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
