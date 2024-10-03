American killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon, family and US lawmaker say

The U.S. government said on Wednesday that an American resident was killed in Lebanon, while his friends and neighbors reported that he died in an Israeli airstrike.



A White House spokesperson stated, "The death of Kamel Ahmad Jawad deeply saddens us, and our hearts go out to his family and friends. His death is a tragedy, as is the death of many civilians in Lebanon."



Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for the State Department, when asked about reports of an American's death in Lebanon, said, "We are aware that a legal permanent resident, not a U.S. citizen, was killed in Lebanon, but of course, we extend our sincere condolences to the family."



Reuters has been unable to verify the circumstances of Jawad's death.



Reuters