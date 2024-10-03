American killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon, family and US lawmaker say

Lebanon News
2024-10-03 | 01:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
American killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon, family and US lawmaker say
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
American killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon, family and US lawmaker say

The U.S. government said on Wednesday that an American resident was killed in Lebanon, while his friends and neighbors reported that he died in an Israeli airstrike.

A White House spokesperson stated, "The death of Kamel Ahmad Jawad deeply saddens us, and our hearts go out to his family and friends. His death is a tragedy, as is the death of many civilians in Lebanon."

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for the State Department, when asked about reports of an American's death in Lebanon, said, "We are aware that a legal permanent resident, not a U.S. citizen, was killed in Lebanon, but of course, we extend our sincere condolences to the family."

Reuters has been unable to verify the circumstances of Jawad's death.

Reuters

Lebanon News

World News

United States

Citizen

Death

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrike

Israeli army warns residents of evacuated Lebanese villages to stay away amid ongoing airstrikes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:15

Lebanon reports 46 deaths, 85 injuries from Israeli airstrikes in past 24 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-07

Twelve Israeli airstrikes trigger fires in South Lebanon; citizens injured by shelling

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-29

Death toll from Israeli airstrike on Wadi al-Kfour, south Lebanon, rises to eleven

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-21

Death toll rises to 4 in Israeli airstrikes on Dhayra, southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:32

Israeli army warns residents of evacuated Lebanese villages to stay away amid ongoing airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:11

Australia helps hundreds of its citizens leave Lebanon, thousands remain

LBCI
Lebanon News
22:58

Hezbollah targets Israeli forces in Misgav Am settlement with rocket barrage

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:05

Israel renews its strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

LBCI sources: Israeli military retreats after clash with Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
22:58

Hezbollah targets Israeli forces in Misgav Am settlement with rocket barrage

LBCI
Middle East News
23:39

Israeli UN envoy warns of 'strong and painful' response, citing ability to reach any target in Middle East: CNN

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:18

Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:49

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages

LBCI
Middle East News
09:26

Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:18

Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:25

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in Beirut's Haret Hreik, Burj el-Barajneh, and Hadath

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

LBCI sources: Israeli military retreats after clash with Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Hezbollah reports ambush on Israeli forces near Yaroun, south Lebanon, claims all attacking members were killed or wounded

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More