Belgian journalists injured while reporting on Israeli raids on Beirut

2024-10-03 | 07:14
Belgian journalists injured while reporting on Israeli raids on Beirut
0min
Belgian journalists injured while reporting on Israeli raids on Beirut

Two Belgian journalists were wounded in Lebanon while reporting on overnight air raids in Beirut, their employer said Thursday, as fighting raged between Israel and Hezbollah.

VTM correspondent Robin Ramaekers suffered facial injuries, and cameraman Stijn De Smet was being treated for a leg wound, according to a statement by the broadcaster's parent company, DPG Media.

"Last night, there was a bombing in central Beirut. When Robin and Stijn wanted to run a report on that, they got injured," the firm said, adding that the pair were being treated in the hospital.

"Both are now in safety and are being cared for."


AFP

