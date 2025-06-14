Netanyahu says Israel will strike 'every target of the ayatollah regime' in Iran

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened on Saturday to strike "every target of the ayatollah regime" in Iran, adding that Israeli strikes had dealt a "real blow" to Tehran's nuclear program.



"We will hit every site, every target of the ayatollah regime," Netanyahu said in a video statement on the second day of Israel's air campaign targeting Iranian military and nuclear sites. "We have dealt a real blow to their nuclear program" since Friday, the prime minister added.





AFP