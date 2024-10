An Israeli airstrike targeted the town of Maaysrah in the Kesrouane district, north of Lebanon.



A video shared shows the strike, with visible smoke rising from the targeted site.



Moreover, Israeli media claimed that a dangerous and unusual event is occurring in the north of Lebanon.

ضربة على بلدة المعيصرة - فتوح كسروان pic.twitter.com/MKYYs8jjID — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) October 3, 2024