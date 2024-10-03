News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Evacuations of buildings in Hamra, Beirut occupied by displaced people, relocation in north Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-03 | 08:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Evacuations of buildings in Hamra, Beirut occupied by displaced people, relocation in north Lebanon (Video)
The Disaster Risk Management in Beirut has started to evacuate buildings in Hamra that had been occupied by displaced Lebanese and Syrians who had seized private properties for shelter since the escalation of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.
The evacuation follows objections from the property owners.
Beirut's governor, Marwan Abboud, confirmed to LBCI that the displaced individuals will be relocated to shelters in northern Lebanon, where efforts will be made to provide them with dignified living conditions.
اخلاء مبان في الحمرا من نازحين صادروا ممتلكات خاصة للسكن
pic.twitter.com/ZQhsyDpAyu
— LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS)
October 3, 2024
Lebanon News
Evacuations
Buildings
Hamra
Beirut
Displaced
Relocation
North
Lebanon
Video
Next
Israeli attacks on Lebanon result in 1,974 killed and 9,384 injured: Health Ministry
Hezbollah: We detonated an explosive device targeting Israeli Golani Brigade Unit in Maroun El-Ras in South Lebanon, resulting in casualties
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli Army Radio: Israeli army attack town in Mount Lebanon, north of Beirut, for the first time
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli Army Radio: Israeli army attack town in Mount Lebanon, north of Beirut, for the first time
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Israeli airstrike hits Charbeen area near Laqlouq in north Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Israeli airstrike hits Charbeen area near Laqlouq in north Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
06:13
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
06:13
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
18:18
Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)
Lebanon News
18:18
Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:02
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by an Israeli airstrike
Lebanon News
12:02
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by an Israeli airstrike
0
Lebanon News
11:57
Israel's Adraee confirms killing of Hezbollah's Khader al-Shahabi, responsible for Majdal Shams incident
Lebanon News
11:57
Israel's Adraee confirms killing of Hezbollah's Khader al-Shahabi, responsible for Majdal Shams incident
0
Lebanon News
10:55
Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli military industries base in Haifa Bay
Lebanon News
10:55
Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli military industries base in Haifa Bay
0
Lebanon News
10:46
WHO: 28 health workers killed in Lebanon over 24 hours
Lebanon News
10:46
WHO: 28 health workers killed in Lebanon over 24 hours
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
18:18
Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)
Lebanon News
18:18
Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)
0
Lebanon News
10:10
Yedioth Ahronoth: Israeli Commando Unit foils attempted kidnapping of soldier's body
Lebanon News
10:10
Yedioth Ahronoth: Israeli Commando Unit foils attempted kidnapping of soldier's body
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Lebanon's Health Minister: Health sector is doing well; emergency plan has achieved desired results
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Lebanon's Health Minister: Health sector is doing well; emergency plan has achieved desired results
0
Lebanon News
06:59
Hezbollah announces targeting military positions in many Israeli settlements
Lebanon News
06:59
Hezbollah announces targeting military positions in many Israeli settlements
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:13
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
06:13
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
16:49
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Lebanon News
16:49
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
0
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah in Kesrouane (Video)
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah in Kesrouane (Video)
2
Lebanon News
06:07
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:07
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
18:18
Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)
Lebanon News
18:18
Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)
4
Lebanon News
07:35
Israel pounds Beirut's southern suburbs with a series of airstrikes; Kayfoun in Aley district targeted
Lebanon News
07:35
Israel pounds Beirut's southern suburbs with a series of airstrikes; Kayfoun in Aley district targeted
5
Lebanon News
18:25
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in Beirut's Haret Hreik, Burj el-Barajneh, and Hadath
Lebanon News
18:25
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in Beirut's Haret Hreik, Burj el-Barajneh, and Hadath
6
Lebanon News
06:38
Lebanese soldier killed, several injured in Israeli attack on Red Cross and army convoy near Tyre
Lebanon News
06:38
Lebanese soldier killed, several injured in Israeli attack on Red Cross and army convoy near Tyre
7
Lebanon News
16:49
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Lebanon News
16:49
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
8
Middle East News
16:34
Hassan Jaafar Qasir, Nasrallah’s son-in-law, dies in Israeli airstrike: Report says
Middle East News
16:34
Hassan Jaafar Qasir, Nasrallah’s son-in-law, dies in Israeli airstrike: Report says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More