Evacuations of buildings in Hamra, Beirut occupied by displaced people, relocation in north Lebanon (Video)

The Disaster Risk Management in Beirut has started to evacuate buildings in Hamra that had been occupied by displaced Lebanese and Syrians who had seized private properties for shelter since the escalation of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.



The evacuation follows objections from the property owners.



Beirut's governor, Marwan Abboud, confirmed to LBCI that the displaced individuals will be relocated to shelters in northern Lebanon, where efforts will be made to provide them with dignified living conditions.

اخلاء مبان في الحمرا من نازحين صادروا ممتلكات خاصة للسكن pic.twitter.com/ZQhsyDpAyu