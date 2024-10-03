Beirut's southern suburbs hit by an Israeli airstrike

2024-10-03 | 12:02
Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs hit by an Israeli airstrike
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by an Israeli airstrike

The Israeli army launched an airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Thursday evening.
 
Explosions were heard as Israel strikes near Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs following the first strike.
 

