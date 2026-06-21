Ceasefire takes effect in south Lebanon, but key terrain dispute remains unresolved: what we know

News Bulletin Reports
21-06-2026 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ceasefire takes effect in south Lebanon, but key terrain dispute remains unresolved: what we know
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Ceasefire takes effect in south Lebanon, but key terrain dispute remains unresolved: what we know

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Since 6 p.m. on Saturday, the southern front has been calm after the Israeli army announced it had received instructions from the political leadership to cease fire, while continuing operations to eliminate what it described as “direct threats.”

No Israeli airstrikes or ground advances were recorded Sunday, except for the firing of two sound grenades in Kfar Tebnit and Nabatieh al-Fawqa, where Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal was on a field visit to the area.

However, before the ceasefire took effect, one battle dominated the scene: the battle for Ali al-Taher hill. 

From a point in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, located on the southwestern slope of the hill, and from the road connecting it to Kfar Tebnit, the following field situation emerges: The Israeli army has taken control of a large part of Kfar Tebnit and advanced in recent days toward the southern outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa. 

But has it actually reached Ali al-Taher hill from there? Military sources deny it.

This is the current situation on the ground: At first, it was believed that Israeli forces advancing from Kfar Tebnit would take the eastern route leading directly to the hill. 

However, they changed course due to Hezbollah fire and moved northwest toward Nabatieh al-Fawqa, located west of Ali al-Taher hill. They reached only parts of its southern outskirts and did not continue toward the hill itself. There, the Israeli force came under attack days ago, resulting in casualties.

What did Hezbollah use in what was described as its strongest operation?

Military sources suggest the weapon used in the operation was not a drone, but rather a guided “Almas” missile, a more advanced system than the Kornet missile in terms of range and precision. It is also believed to carry a more powerful warhead with greater destructive capability. 

Assessments indicate it struck a vehicle at the junction between al-Haykal and al-Burj, one of its most vulnerable points, which amplified the impact of the strike.

Other estimates suggested that Hezbollah used attack drones. Some media reports also indicated that the group modified certain suicide drones by equipping them with a warhead derived from the MILAN anti-tank missile, which carries about 1.8 kilograms of explosives and is estimated to be capable of penetrating up to 1,000 millimeters of steel.

Why is Israel focused on Ali al-Taher?

The site holds major importance for both sides. It is a large area believed to contain a network of tunnels, fortified positions, and a significant arsenal, surrounded by Hezbollah fire from multiple directions.

According to military assessments, full control of the hill would require encircling it from several axes through Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Kfar Roummane, and parts of the outskirts of Nabatieh city.

While the ceasefire appears to be holding on the ground, Hezbollah sources told LBCI that the group remains committed to it as long as Israel does the same. However, they reiterated their position that Hezbollah will not allow Israeli freedom of movement or violations of the ceasefire without a response. 

The sources also stressed that there will be no change in the situation in the south before Israel withdraws from all occupied territory.

It is unclear whether this agreement marks a real beginning toward consolidating a ceasefire on the southern front or whether it is merely a temporary truce agreed upon by the relevant parties ahead of the expected negotiations in Switzerland.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

Ali al-Taher Hill

Kfar Tebnit

Nabatieh al-Fawqa

Israel sets ‘red lines’ on Lebanon policy ahead of US talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-06

Shock in Ain Saadeh: Couple perishes in devastating apartment strike — here is what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-05

President Aoun: We will continue diplomatic efforts to save what remains of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-18

Lebanese Army chief visits frontline unit, praises troops after ceasefire takes effect

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli Channel 12: Israeli army halts fire in Lebanon but remains in captured areas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel sets ‘red lines’ on Lebanon policy ahead of US talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-20

Lebanon’s ‘ceasefire’ collapses within minutes as violence surges and diplomacy falters ahead of US talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-20

Fraudulent trading firms exploit Lebanese investors amid rising losses

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-19

Lebanon violence surges as Israel strikes intensify — how events escalated

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-17

Lebanon Health Ministry says death toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 rises to 2,988

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Ceasefire takes effect in south Lebanon, but key terrain dispute remains unresolved: what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-01

Trump after Netanyahu, Hezbollah calls: no troops going to Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-12

Lebanon says death toll from Israeli strikes rises to 687

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:41

Trump warns Iran over Lebanon proxies, threatens stronger retaliation

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

New photos show tunnel discovered in south Lebanon's Majdal Zoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

LBCI sources: Lebanon file at Switzerland talks to focus on ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal left to Washington negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel sets ‘red lines’ on Lebanon policy ahead of US talks

LBCI
Middle East News
16:11

Qatar reports explosion at factory in Ras Laffan, no injuries or leak reported

LBCI
Middle East News
07:40

Iran's Tasnim news agency says Hormuz will not reopen until Lebanon ceasefire holds, oil waivers issued

LBCI
Middle East News
07:02

Israel says no restriction on troops 'eliminating threats' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Lebanese army chief inspects southern units amid continued Israeli violations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More