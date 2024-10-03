News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Hezbollah: 17 Israeli officers and soldiers dead in Thursday clashes
Lebanon News
2024-10-03 | 14:06
Hezbollah: 17 Israeli officers and soldiers dead in Thursday clashes
Hezbollah declared in a statement the death of 17 Israeli officers and soldiers during clashes with its fighters in South Lebanon on Thursday.
This statement comes after the Israeli army declared the start of a ground invasion in South Lebanon while also conducting a series of attacks on various towns and villages in Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Israeli
Officers
Soldiers
Dead
Clashes
Heavy shelling in Arnoun as loud explosions heard across Nabatieh from attacks on Khiam and Kfarkela, south Lebanon
American killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon, family and US lawmaker say
Related Articles
Middle East News
2024-10-02
Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-10-02
Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Israeli army announces eight soldiers dead in South Lebanon battle
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Israeli army announces eight soldiers dead in South Lebanon battle
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Hezbollah after clashes with Israeli army at the border: This is only the first round
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Hezbollah after clashes with Israeli army at the border: This is only the first round
0
Lebanon News
17:53
Adraee issues new warning to evacuate Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
17:53
Adraee issues new warning to evacuate Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
17:38
Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon and Bekaa kill 37, wound 151: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
17:38
Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon and Bekaa kill 37, wound 151: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
17:26
Massive Israeli strikes on Beirut's suburbs described as 'larger in scale' than the one that assassinated Hezbollah's Nasrallah
Lebanon News
17:26
Massive Israeli strikes on Beirut's suburbs described as 'larger in scale' than the one that assassinated Hezbollah's Nasrallah
0
Lebanon News
16:48
Israeli army spokesperson says airstrike kills key Hezbollah official involved in missile production
Lebanon News
16:48
Israeli army spokesperson says airstrike kills key Hezbollah official involved in missile production
0
Middle East News
11:43
IMF: Escalation of Middle East conflict could have 'significant' economic consequences
Middle East News
11:43
IMF: Escalation of Middle East conflict could have 'significant' economic consequences
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister
0
Lebanon News
10:10
Yedioth Ahronoth: Israeli Commando Unit foils attempted kidnapping of soldier's body
Lebanon News
10:10
Yedioth Ahronoth: Israeli Commando Unit foils attempted kidnapping of soldier's body
0
Lebanon News
09:34
Hezbollah: We detonated a total of four explosive devices targeting Israeli troops trying to infiltrate Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
09:34
Hezbollah: We detonated a total of four explosive devices targeting Israeli troops trying to infiltrate Lebanese territory
0
Middle East News
14:59
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
Middle East News
14:59
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
0
Lebanon News
06:13
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
06:13
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
0
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
1
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah in Kesrouane (Video)
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah in Kesrouane (Video)
2
Lebanon News
06:07
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:07
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
07:35
Israel pounds Beirut's southern suburbs with a series of airstrikes; Kayfoun in Aley district targeted
Lebanon News
07:35
Israel pounds Beirut's southern suburbs with a series of airstrikes; Kayfoun in Aley district targeted
4
Lebanon News
18:25
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in Beirut's Haret Hreik, Burj el-Barajneh, and Hadath
Lebanon News
18:25
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in Beirut's Haret Hreik, Burj el-Barajneh, and Hadath
5
Lebanon News
06:38
Lebanese soldier killed, several injured in Israeli attack on Red Cross and army convoy near Tyre
Lebanon News
06:38
Lebanese soldier killed, several injured in Israeli attack on Red Cross and army convoy near Tyre
6
Lebanon News
16:02
Israel's Adraee issues urgent warning to evacuate Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
16:02
Israel's Adraee issues urgent warning to evacuate Beirut's southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
16:19
Multiple Israeli strikes target southern suburbs of Beirut
Lebanon News
16:19
Multiple Israeli strikes target southern suburbs of Beirut
8
Lebanon News
14:06
Hezbollah: 17 Israeli officers and soldiers dead in Thursday clashes
Lebanon News
14:06
Hezbollah: 17 Israeli officers and soldiers dead in Thursday clashes
