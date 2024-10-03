Hezbollah: 17 Israeli officers and soldiers dead in Thursday clashes

Lebanon News
2024-10-03 | 14:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah: 17 Israeli officers and soldiers dead in Thursday clashes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah: 17 Israeli officers and soldiers dead in Thursday clashes

Hezbollah declared in a statement the death of 17 Israeli officers and soldiers during clashes with its fighters in South Lebanon on Thursday. 

This statement comes after the Israeli army declared the start of a ground invasion in South Lebanon while also conducting a series of attacks on various towns and villages in Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Israeli

Officers

Soldiers

Dead

Clashes

LBCI Next
Heavy shelling in Arnoun as loud explosions heard across Nabatieh from attacks on Khiam and Kfarkela, south Lebanon
American killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon, family and US lawmaker say
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-02

Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Israeli army announces eight soldiers dead in South Lebanon battle

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Hezbollah after clashes with Israeli army at the border: This is only the first round

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:53

Adraee issues new warning to evacuate Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:38

Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon and Bekaa kill 37, wound 151: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:26

Massive Israeli strikes on Beirut's suburbs described as 'larger in scale' than the one that assassinated Hezbollah's Nasrallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:48

Israeli army spokesperson says airstrike kills key Hezbollah official involved in missile production

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:43

IMF: Escalation of Middle East conflict could have 'significant' economic consequences

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Yedioth Ahronoth: Israeli Commando Unit foils attempted kidnapping of soldier's body

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

Hezbollah: We detonated a total of four explosive devices targeting Israeli troops trying to infiltrate Lebanese territory

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:59

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah in Kesrouane (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

Israel pounds Beirut's southern suburbs with a series of airstrikes; Kayfoun in Aley district targeted

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:25

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in Beirut's Haret Hreik, Burj el-Barajneh, and Hadath

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Lebanese soldier killed, several injured in Israeli attack on Red Cross and army convoy near Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:02

Israel's Adraee issues urgent warning to evacuate Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:19

Multiple Israeli strikes target southern suburbs of Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:06

Hezbollah: 17 Israeli officers and soldiers dead in Thursday clashes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More