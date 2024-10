Israeli army issues evacuation warning to several southern Lebanese villages

The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, issued an urgent evacuation warning to residents of several villages in South Lebanon on Monday.



The warning names explicitly villages such as Srebbine, Marwahin, Sheihin, Chihine, Umm al-Tut, Oum Touteh, Bustan, Zalloutiyeh, Yarine, Ad Dahreyah, Matmoura, Jebbayn, Tayr Harfa, Abou Chach, Aalma El Chaeb, Naqoura, Ain Chamaa, Ras El Biyyadah, Majdal Zoun, Mansouri, Maqsabe, Mazraat Byout El Saiyad, Sammaaiyeh, Rachidiyeh, Ain Baal, Bazouriye, and Hanniyeh, urging civilians to leave their homes immediately and move north of the Awali River.



According to the statement, the army claims that "Hezbollah's activities in these areas have forced the Israeli military to intensify its operations against the group. The army's intention is not to harm civilians," warning that anyone near Hezbollah members, their facilities, or weaponry is at risk.



Residents are instructed not to move southward, as doing so could endanger their lives.