South Korea pledges to phase out coal plants

South Korea pledged Monday to phase out coal power plants that lack emission-reducing measures, an ambitious step for a country that generates about one-third of its electricity from the fossil fuel.



"We will kickstart our coal phase-out" and help "advance the coal transition worldwide", Climate Minister Kim Sung-whan, who is attending the U.N. COP30 summit in Brazil, said, annoucing Seoul's decision to join the Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA) of governments and organisations working to eliminate unabated coal as a power source.



AFP