News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Joumblatt urges consensus on presidential election, says Lebanon must not tie its fate to Gaza
Lebanon News
2024-10-07 | 10:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Joumblatt urges consensus on presidential election, says Lebanon must not tie its fate to Gaza
Former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Joumblatt announced Monday that "the issue of naming a consensus president is not new, and I emphasize the importance of the role of the Quintet Committee. There must also be more effective participation from some countries in the Committee."
After a meeting of the General Assembly of the Druze sect's religious council, Joumblatt said, "We met a week ago with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in the presence of Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and agreed on condemning the aggression, the importance of Lebanese unity, Lebanon's commitment to Resolution 1701, and that we will not tie our fate to the fate of Gaza. The meeting was clear."
He added, "We have no authority to exclude other parties from the tripartite meeting in Ain el-Tineh, and we have tasked MPs with continuing meetings with all parliamentary blocs."
MP Firas Hamdan, in turn, stated, "There is no room for false bets, no luxury in obstruction and disputes. We must head to Parliament to immediately elect a president who will guarantee all Lebanese."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Progressive Socialist Party
Walid Joumblatt
Quintet Committee
President
Elections
Gaza
Next
Israeli army says soldier killed along Lebanese border
Hezbollah's rockets hit Israel's Haifa and Tiberias, 10 injured
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-10-06
Jordan's King and UAE President call for "intensified efforts to stop the war on Gaza and Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-10-06
Jordan's King and UAE President call for "intensified efforts to stop the war on Gaza and Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-01
Berri leads diplomatic efforts: The link between Lebanon's presidential elections and ceasefire talks with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-01
Berri leads diplomatic efforts: The link between Lebanon's presidential elections and ceasefire talks with Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-11
Egyptian Ambassador to LBCI: Quintet's approach is to separate Gaza issue from Lebanon's presidential crisis
Lebanon News
2024-09-11
Egyptian Ambassador to LBCI: Quintet's approach is to separate Gaza issue from Lebanon's presidential crisis
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:22
US wants roads to Beirut airport open, UN peacekeepers protected: State Department
World News
15:22
US wants roads to Beirut airport open, UN peacekeepers protected: State Department
0
Lebanon News
15:09
Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut’s southern suburbs as attacks continue across Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:09
Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut’s southern suburbs as attacks continue across Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
14:46
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh and Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
14:46
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh and Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon Economy
14:33
World Bank aims to release emergency funds for Lebanon, managing director says
Lebanon Economy
14:33
World Bank aims to release emergency funds for Lebanon, managing director says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Minister Ali Hamieh tells LBCI: Masnaa crossing is civilian and subject to oversight
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Minister Ali Hamieh tells LBCI: Masnaa crossing is civilian and subject to oversight
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Hezbollah attacks Israeli infantry unit attempting to infiltrate Yaroun in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Hezbollah attacks Israeli infantry unit attempting to infiltrate Yaroun in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
One year of war: Israel's war on Gaza expands to Lebanon as the world watches in silence
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
One year of war: Israel's war on Gaza expands to Lebanon as the world watches in silence
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Qatar emir pledges support for Lebanon under ‘brutal attacks’
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Qatar emir pledges support for Lebanon under ‘brutal attacks’
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
17:27
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
17:27
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
0
Lebanon News
16:45
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
16:45
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
0
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
0
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:30
Opposition MPs call for electing a President, forming a government, deploying the army, securing borders, and maintaining foreign relations
Lebanon News
05:30
Opposition MPs call for electing a President, forming a government, deploying the army, securing borders, and maintaining foreign relations
2
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to several southern Lebanese villages
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to several southern Lebanese villages
3
Lebanon News
12:04
Israeli army warns against use of boats, presence on beaches south of Awali River until further notice
Lebanon News
12:04
Israeli army warns against use of boats, presence on beaches south of Awali River until further notice
4
Lebanon News
14:46
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh and Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
14:46
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh and Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
16:45
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
16:45
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
6
Lebanon News
12:23
Qatari aid to arrive in Beirut Tuesday with Qatari International Cooperation Minister Lolwah Al-Khater leading the airlift
Lebanon News
12:23
Qatari aid to arrive in Beirut Tuesday with Qatari International Cooperation Minister Lolwah Al-Khater leading the airlift
7
Lebanon News
17:27
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
17:27
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
8
Lebanon News
08:20
Israeli attacks on Mount Lebanon kill 15, injure 46: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
08:20
Israeli attacks on Mount Lebanon kill 15, injure 46: Health Ministry
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More