LBCI sources: 236,000 Syrian refugees and 60,000 Lebanese crossed Masnaa border crossing since September 23, 2024

2024-10-08 | 07:15
LBCI sources: 236,000 Syrian refugees and 60,000 Lebanese crossed Masnaa border crossing since September 23, 2024
LBCI sources: 236,000 Syrian refugees and 60,000 Lebanese crossed Masnaa border crossing since September 23, 2024

According to LBCI's sources, approximately 236,000 Syrian refugees and 60,000 Lebanese citizens have crossed into Syria through the Masnaa border between September 23, 2024, and today. 
 
This comes after Israel launched a series of attacks on several villages and towns in Lebanon, including Beirut's southern suburbs. The number of displaced people is increasing daily as people flee to safer areas or out of the country. 

UNICEF provides medical supplies for Lebanon, more in the coming days
Israeli Golani Brigade claims control over Hezbollah complex in South Lebanon
